ALEX REYES

This elite prospect finally got his injury-marred career back on track. Reyes aided the September playoff push while posting a 2.38 ERA in eight games. Overall he was 2-1 with one save, three holds and a 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances. He held opponents to a .197 batting average while striking out 27 batters (with 14 walks) in 19 2/3 innings. Reyes remained important in the playoffs while pitching twice and allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.
GRADE: A-minus
