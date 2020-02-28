Lexi takes the time to make sure her patients feel safe, comfortable and cared for. In fact, she has received awards for her excellence in patient care.
A patient's family nominated her for an award for her genuine, sincere care of their family member who passed and how kindly she treated them during their stay at the hospital. She truly goes above and beyond for not only her patients but her team as well, picking up extra shifts when she can. Lexi is one of the most compassionate, caring people I know and her positive attitude and love for others makes her an exceptional nurse. She is going to go so far in her career and I couldn't think of a person more deserving.