When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $19-$350 • More info livenation.com
Classic rock meets new rock with the co-headlining combination of shock-rocker Alice Cooper and the group Halestorm. “Alice is our A in the ABC’s of rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band,” Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale said in a statement. Cooper’s summer show is all new; fresh music is expected to follow. By Kevin C. Johnson