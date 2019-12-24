All the king’s horses …

Divorce is hard to undo.
On Aug. 22, 1876, a plan to separate St. Louis city from the county went before voters, who then were all men. It carried in the city and lost in the county. But the business leaders itching for divorce found numerous county ballots with “no” written over erasure marks and ran to court. Dissolution became final in March 1877.
Four times since then, voters have defeated high-minded efforts to reconcile city and county.
The latest effort, promoted by the local organization Better Together, didn’t even make it to the ballot. After years of planning, Better Together announced its plan with high hopes and big-name support on Jan. 27, 2019.
It folded four months later in the face of a political scandal and fierce opposition from suburban municipal leaders and black politicians.
Better Together, backed by Mayor Lyda Krewson, then-County Executive Steve Stenger and a long list of prominent people, proposed merging the city and county into one metropolitan city, with one mayor, a 33-member council and one police department. The county’s 88 municipal governments would have been stripped of much of their power.
“I say yes to one unified St. Louis,” Stenger said.
Two months later, Stenger — who was to become the first regional mayor — became the subject of a federal corruption investigation. Better Together quickly scratched his name, but the embarrassment was crippling.
Black leaders, long suspicious of regionalism, included Hazel Erby, then a County Council member. “We will never, ever again be relegated to the back of the political bus,” Erby said.
Better Together pulled its plan May 6.
That left a city-county Board of Freeholders, which suburban leaders created through a petition campaign as an alternative to Better Together. New County Executive Sam Page appointed his nine freeholders in October, but Krewson’s list has been held up for months by aldermen.