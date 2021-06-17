 Skip to main content
All your opera favorites
All your opera favorites

Want to hear some of your opera favorites in one show? The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is offering a one-night-only “Operatic Encore” concert of popular instrumental music from well-known operas at Powell Hall. Eric Meyer has the set list and ticket info in a Go! story this week. 

And of course, if you are looking for things to do to fill your weekend, our Best Bets for the week ahead has everything from live music and comedy show to a new chess exhibition. 

Amy Bertrad, Post-Dispatch features editor

