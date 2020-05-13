Allen Crabbe

Parkway Southwest Middle
Grade: 8
Favorite band/ musician: Opeth, a Swedish group.
Favorite book: “Frindle” by Andrew Clements. The main lesson that stuck with me from this book was that the English language is pretty much crowdsourced. If any one person completely makes up a word and it gets enough recognition, it could very easily be admitted into major dictionaries, especially in the information age.
Favorite word: Syzygy
Hobbies: Playing music, listening to music, solving Rubik’s cubes, collecting coins, playing Minecraft and watching YouTube videos about any combination of the aforementioned practices.
Magical power you wish you had: Invisibility because it has so much potential. You can play pranks on people, but also have practical uses like eliminating social anxiety. You could do whatever you want without people seeing you. Of course, the status of "best superpower" is only held if the invisibility is able to be toggled on and off.
