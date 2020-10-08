 Skip to main content
Alton Hauntings
go ho altontour04

A building from the 1904 World's Fair (foreground) and an apartment building (left) that was once a stop on the Underground Railroad were two stops on the Alton Hauntings Walking Tour in 2018.

Alton is known as one of the most haunted small towns in America, and there’s no lack of books, ghost hunts and stately mansions to try and convince you. Troy Taylor has written more than 125 books about ghosts, crime and the unexplained in America, and several of them are about Alton. He owns American Hauntings, a company that offers hunts, tours and excursions across the country, including in Alton. There are plenty of walking and bus tours to choose from.

When Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 13; some tours are available year-round • Where Depart from various locations in Alton • How much Prices vary • More info altonhauntings.com

