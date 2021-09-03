No doubt the best place to catch some cool outdoor jazz this weekend is the fourth annual Alton Jazz & Wine Festival. St. Louis favorite Brian Owens and his band Deacons of Soul headline. Also performing is Dave Dickey’s Mosaic Jazz Sextet featuring Bob DeBoo, Montez Coleman, Danny Campbell, Ben Reese and guest artist Chip Stephens, with special guest Malena Smith. The festival begins with the Jazz Confluence, Jazz St. Louis students from Alton. The festival will take place with bistro-style table seating. By Kevin C. Johnson