Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede's Landing

Funky Butt Brass Band performs during the Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede's Landing in St. Louis on Saturday, September 3, 2016. The festival continues on Sunday with over 20 acts scheduled to perform. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 4:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton • How much $12-$20; VIP and reserved tables available • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

The Alton Jazz & Wine Festival closes out the concert season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater with headliner Diane Schuur. Schuur’s band features Don Braden (saxophone), Roger Hines (bass) and Reggie Jackson (drums). Her latest album is “I Remember You: With Love to Stan and Frank,” her tribute to Stan Getz and Frank Sinatra. Also performing are the Funky Butt Brass Band and Good 4 the Soul. By Kevin C. Johnson