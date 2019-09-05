When 4:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton • How much $12-$20; VIP and reserved tables available • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
The Alton Jazz & Wine Festival closes out the concert season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater with headliner Diane Schuur. Schuur’s band features Don Braden (saxophone), Roger Hines (bass) and Reggie Jackson (drums). Her latest album is “I Remember You: With Love to Stan and Frank,” her tribute to Stan Getz and Frank Sinatra. Also performing are the Funky Butt Brass Band and Good 4 the Soul. By Kevin C. Johnson