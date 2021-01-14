When Jan. 15-24 • Where Multiple locations • How much $12-$30 per person • More info riversandroutes.com/events/restaurant-week/
The 2021 edition of Alton Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 15, with more than 20 restaurants offering special deals for lunch and dinner. Specifics vary from restaurant to restaurant, but participating establishments are offering a special for either $12 or $30 per person, or both. At Gentelin’s on Broadway, for example, $30 scores you a three-course dinner (salad, entree and dessert or glass of house wine), while Bakers & Hale in nearby Godfrey offers both a $12 pizza or a $30 appetizer-entree combo. By Ian Froeb