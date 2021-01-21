 Skip to main content
‘Amadeus 265’
When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26 • Where chambermusicstl.orgHow much $39 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis celebrates Mozart’s birthday with a livestreamed concert from the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries. The annual birthday tribute features an all-Mozart program, including Piano Sonata #12 in F Major, K. 332; Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano in E Flat, K. 498 “Kegelstatt”; and String Quartet #19 in C Major, K.465 “Dissonance.” Join the CMSSL players, including many musicians from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, for this Mozart musical celebration. By Eric Meyer

