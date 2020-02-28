Amanda began working at the Missouri Poison Center nearly a decade ago as a Certified Specialist in Poison Information answering calls on the Poison Help line. At the beginning of 2018, she completed her Masters of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in Public Health and now works as the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Missouri Poison Center. In this position, she coordinates education with schools, health departments, and other organizations across the state on poison prevention.
Amanda has a very caring and compassionate heart and sees her profession as a nurse as her calling from God. Amanda selflessly cares for everyone she meets, her family, colleagues, patients, and especially those she serves through the Missouri Poison Center.
Amanda also has as a love and passion for serving on medical mission teams. She has be a member medical missions to both Kenya and Madagascar serving as a nurse on the Mercy Medical team.