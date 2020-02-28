Amber is our Director of Nursing Excellence and Professional Development and has guided SSM Health Cardinal Glennon to their first Magnet Recognition. Amber's daily work provides nurses with the framework to improve patient care and really make a difference in each patient's outcome. She supports not only our patients and nurses, but all staff ad faculty. Not only did her perseverance lead to designation but eleven additional practice exemplars Amber's hard work and dedication has taken Cardinal Glennon to the next step in excellent pediatric care.
Amber O.
