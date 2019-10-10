American Chamber Chorale
American Chamber Chorale updated their cover photo.
When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-638-0793; acchorale.com
This is the 19th season for the American Chamber Chorale, with a theme of “At the Movies.” The opening night concert, “Ordinary Heroes,” includes such anthems of the silver screen as “Moon River,” “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Gabriel’s Oboe.” The Chorale is accompanied by the Salem Chamber Orchestra, conducted by artistic director Stephen Morton. By Sarah Bryan Miller