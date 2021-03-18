Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Audible, TuneIn and Radio.com • americanhauntingspodcast.com

Cody Beck grew up in one of America’s most haunted towns, and Troy Taylor made a living writing about it. Together they host “American Hauntings."

Beck, now 31, remembers walking into Taylor’s bookstore in Alton as a kid, attending one of Taylor’s ghost tours there as a teenager, and trying to break into Alton’s supposedly haunted McPike mansion more times than he can count.

Beck, who works on a movie website called CinemaBlend, wanted to start a podcast. One day, he drove by the mansion and got inspired. “I thought, who better to do that podcast with me than the man who literally wrote the book called ‘Haunted Alton’?” Beck says.

He wrote about five drafts of an email proposal before sending it to Taylor, now 54, and they met for lunch to discuss the idea.

Five years and more than 80 episodes later, they’ve become close friends and haven’t run out of spooky fodder to pick apart. Taylor lives in Jacksonville, Illinois, and Beck in Creve Coeur. They usually meet at a hotel in Alton to record their show.