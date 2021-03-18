Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Audible, TuneIn and Radio.com • americanhauntingspodcast.com
Cody Beck grew up in one of America’s most haunted towns, and Troy Taylor made a living writing about it. Together they host “American Hauntings."
Beck, now 31, remembers walking into Taylor’s bookstore in Alton as a kid, attending one of Taylor’s ghost tours there as a teenager, and trying to break into Alton’s supposedly haunted McPike mansion more times than he can count.
Beck, who works on a movie website called CinemaBlend, wanted to start a podcast. One day, he drove by the mansion and got inspired. “I thought, who better to do that podcast with me than the man who literally wrote the book called ‘Haunted Alton’?” Beck says.
He wrote about five drafts of an email proposal before sending it to Taylor, now 54, and they met for lunch to discuss the idea.
Five years and more than 80 episodes later, they’ve become close friends and haven’t run out of spooky fodder to pick apart. Taylor lives in Jacksonville, Illinois, and Beck in Creve Coeur. They usually meet at a hotel in Alton to record their show.
The first season centered on Alton, the second on St. Louis, and subsequent seasons have circled out to Midwestern ax murders, New Orleans stories and haunted Hollywood. Each episode begins with Taylor narrating a researched history of the topic, and then he and Beck discuss it, giving a balanced mix of information and entertainment.
Their age difference actually helps Beck come up with questions for Taylor, and they try to separate fact from fiction while digging into the origins of a story.
“Troy’s an amazing storyteller, so they love that,” Beck says of listeners. “And then there’s all these follow-up questions that they don’t get the chance to ask. That’s why I‘m there, to ask these questions. We’re silly and goofy with it, too, and we don’t take it too seriously. I mean, we do, but we don’t. Troy is going to be the first person to say, 'OK, here’s a really, really good ghost story, the only problem is, nobody ever died in this building.'”
“Or it’s not true,” Taylor chimes in.
“People really appreciate that about it,” Beck says. By Valerie Schremp Hahn