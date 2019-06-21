Description: In 2019, Ameristar St. Charles celebrates their 25th anniversary in our community. We have 46 day-one team members, which tells you about the organization and the team members we have our property. We provide a resort experience to our guests while providing a positive work environment for our team members. As the No. 1 attraction in the state of Missouri, which sees more visitors than the St. Louis Arch, we pride ourselves in guest service and giving visitors a resort destination and quality service. We are proud to be a part of our community by giving back through charitable giving and volunteerism.
Sector: Gaming
Headquarters: Las Vegas
Year Founded: 1975
Employees: 20,000
Vision: Boyd Gaming is one of the nation’s leading casino entertainment companies. But we’re so much more – a multibillion-dollar company that retains the philosophy of a family-owned business, successfully generating long-term, sustainable growth for our shareholders. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, Boyd Gaming has been committed to an operating style built around strong relationship with our customers, our team members and our communities. In our highly competitive industry, this "Boyd Style" brand of hospitality has come to define us in a unique way, even as we have grown into a nationwide company. We take pride in our history, but are not standing still. While we remain focused on offering exciting and compelling gaming experiences, we also seek to connect with our customers with enhanced amenities throughout our properties. Through targeted investments in our hotel rooms, restaurants, entertainment venues and other amenities, we strive to make Boyd Gaming more relevant and compelling to our customers, existing and new, for years to come. Forging ahead in the coming years, we will remain focused on our strategic objectives: strengthening our operations, investing in future growth, and improving our financial position. We remain confident in the ability of our company to successfully meet whatever challenges lie ahead.
Mission: We, as members of Boyd Gaming Corporation, operate with only the highest degree of integrity and rely on the competence and friendliness of each person in our organization to provide entertainment and service to satisfy our customers' wants. Through teamwork, we strive to maximize shareholder value, to be among the leading companies in our industry and to provide opportunities for all while we support and enhance our communities.
Company Values: Value Relationships: Make an Authentic Connection, Create a Welcoming Environment, Know Our Guests, Bring Them Back. Integrity: Do the Right Thing, Take Pride, Show Respect and Care for Everyone, Be Honest. Exceed Expectations: Offer the Extraordinary, Personalize the Guest Experience, Go Above and Beyond, Promote a Feeling of Fun! Work Smart: Bring Your Best Every Day, Know the Answer, Own the Experience, Work as a Team.
Website: ameristarstcharles.com