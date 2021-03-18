 Skip to main content
Amra Sabic-El-Rayess, Elma Salesevic: ‘The Cat I Never Named’
Amra Sabic-El-Rayess, Elma Salesevic: 'The Cat I Never Named'

When 7 p.m. March 22 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

A memoir for young adult readers, “The Cat I Never Named” is set during the Bosian War when Amra Sabic-El-Rayess was a teenager. Her Serbian friends stop speaking to her, and she makes it clear that soldiers are a threat to a Muslim girl. A calico cat, however, provides some comfort and love. Sabic-El-Rayess is now an associate professor at Columbia University’s Teachers College. Elma Salesevic, who works as a community interpreter and with the Center for Bosnian Studies at Fontbonne University, was born in Serbia and immigrated to the U.S. in 2008. By Jane Henderson

