Amy has always had an inherent love of people, medicine and helping others. It is only natural that she is currently a successful CRNA, business owner, real estate agent, mother and wife.
Amy has recently started a company which provides CRNA’s to surgery centers. She has also recently volunteered to be a board member of a local charity, helping to coordinate events. Despite her personal schedule Amy is still able to remain physically fit and involved with family and friends.
Amy is a care giver who has never stopped improving herself and the lives of those around her. She is my pick as one of the finest nurses in St. Louis and worthy to receive such wonderful recognition.