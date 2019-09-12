When 6:30 p.m. Friday • Where Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road • How much $100 • More info thebiomeschool.org
"An Evening at the Opera," with bass Morris Robinson, is a benefit concert for the Biome School, which focuses on STEAM education and the importance of music and art education. Robinson, whose rich speaking voice can still be heard before performances at Opera Theatre of St. Louis, pleading with patrons to shut off their phones, sang the role of Sparafucile in Verdi's "Rigoletto" at OTSL in 2005. In addition to OTSL, he's sung at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Lyric Opera of Chicago, La Scala, the Sydney Opera House and elsewhere. By Sarah Bryan Miller