Frederick Bates, Missouri’s second governor, is waiting to meet visitors at An Evening in the Cemetery at Faust Park. Tour Bates’ home and the family cemetery, where he was buried 194 years ago. Docents in period costumes will talk about mourning practices and superstitions. The home, Thornhill, is part of a village of 18 historic structures from around St. Louis County.
When 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23-24 • Where Thornhill at Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $5, free for children under 4 • More info 314-615-8328; stlouisco.com
