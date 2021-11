When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $55 • More info dancestlouis.org

Dance St. Louis presents the third edition of its program showcasing prominent artists in the dance world. The performance will feature principals from companies including the Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Miami City Ballet and others. By Calvin Wilson