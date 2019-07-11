When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Phish isn’t the only rock band with double dates this season. The Avett Brothers have a two-nighter as well, this weekend at the Fox Theatre, in advance of the Oct. 4 release of its new album, “Closer Than Together.” The album, which includes the single “High Steppin’,” is the first since 2016’s “True Sadness.” “The Avett Brothers will probably never make a sociopolitical record,” the band’s Seth Avett said in a statement. “But if we did, it might sound something like this.” By Kevin C. Johnson