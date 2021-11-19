 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘An Iconic Symphony’
0 comments

‘An Iconic Symphony’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 • Where Purser Auditorium, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield • How much $15-$30 • More info 314-421-3600; stlphilharmonic.org

If you didn’t hear the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 last week — or you’re simply ready to hear it again — you’re in luck. The St. Louis Philharmonic takes on the iconic work, with conductor Darwin Aquino on the podium. Also on the program are Wagner’s Overture to Rienzi, Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News