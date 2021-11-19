‘An Iconic Symphony’

If you didn’t hear the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 last week — or you’re simply ready to hear it again — you’re in luck. The St. Louis Philharmonic takes on the iconic work, with conductor Darwin Aquino on the podium. Also on the program are Wagner’s Overture to Rienzi, Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” By Daniel Durchholz