'An incubator of what the future of opera can be'

Opera Theatre of St. Louis announced today the upcoming world premieres of two operas. A revision of Scott Joplin's "Treemonisha" will be staged in 2023, and a new work, "This House," by the mother-daughter team of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Ruby Aiyo Gerber, will be staged in 2024. OTSL also launched its New Works Collective, an initiative to seek and create new works that tell diverse stories from aspiring artists.