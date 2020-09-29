An offense that is an anchor ...

 Skip to main content
Cardinals V Pirates - First game of double header

St. Louis Cardinals Max Schrock (55) strikes out swinging to end the ball game in the eighth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Pirates beat the Cardinals 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: The Post-Dispatch narrative on the 2020 Cardinals keeps shifting. First it was high expectations. Then, disappointment. And now people are supposed to be excited the Cardinals are in the postseason. How are fans supposed to be excited with so many easy outs in the lineup?

A: All due respect, you seem to have missed some chapters of the coverage. The story, as in The Story, since the Cardinals had a good 2019 that ended in a really bad NLCS was the offense. The Cardinals decided they had the means to improve it from within. It didn't work, but once again they scratched and clawed their way into the postseason. Maybe they'll beat the Padres. I don't know. You can assign your own level of excitement, but the anchor that is the offense holding back a team that is very competitive in all other facets is the story. It's not how deep can the Cardinals go as much as how far can the Cardinals drag their offense? That was clear in 2019 and it's clear again now. Acknowledging that it's impressive this team got here, considering the COVID circumstances and the state of said offense, is not an endorsement of the offense. It's an anchor.

