Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks center Mason Mctavish (37) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

2021 record: 17-30-9 (8th, West)

Players to watch: Center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale are a cut above the other Ducks prospects. Gritty winger Max Comtois also figures into the long-term plans. Center Ryan Getzlaf is still hanging in as captain to provide leadership, and John Gibson is a stabilizing force in goal. Various veterans could become trade chips, including forwards Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique, and defensemen Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm.

Outlook: The Ducks admit the obvious: They are in a full-blown rebuild. They have some marketable veterans on expiring contracts, so they could look to add more prospects and draft picks before the trade deadline.

