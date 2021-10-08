Anaheim Ducks

Players to watch: Center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale are a cut above the other Ducks prospects. Gritty winger Max Comtois also figures into the long-term plans. Center Ryan Getzlaf is still hanging in as captain to provide leadership, and John Gibson is a stabilizing force in goal. Various veterans could become trade chips, including forwards Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique, and defensemen Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm.