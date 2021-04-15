 Skip to main content
Ancient treasures
This week's Go! Magazine is packed with so many things to do, it almost feels like the Before Times. Here are a few highlights.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Art Museum debuts "Nubia: Treasures of Ancient Africa," an exhibition that comes here from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. With more than 330 items spanning over 2,000 years, it will introduce visitors to “the greatest civilization you’ve never heard of,” a curator says.

Dinosaurs are back, and they've made themselves at home at the St. Louis Zoo and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. At the zoo, "Dinoroarus" features animatronic and stationary creatures in the space formerly occupied by the Children's Zoo. At the amphitheater, visitors can listen to an audio tour as they drive past 70 robotic dinosaurs that are part of "Jurassic Quest Drive Thru."

And at the Missouri Botanical Garden, the story of origami unfolds with 18 giant metal sculptures. "Origami in the Garden" originally was planned for last year. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

