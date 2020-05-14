Reading a book about creating comedy feels a bit like reading the instruction manual for a gumball machine: The result is sweeter than the mechanics. But the mechanics are also fascinating. I love reading biographies by comedians, often humbling recollections of struggles and homages to the people who influenced them. My latest read, “And Here’s the Kicker: Conversations With 21 Top Humor Writers on Their Craft” by Mike Sacks, includes a couple of St. Louis stories: I was reminded that Harold Ramis attended Washington University, and his time there inspired some scenes in “Animal House.” The book also led me down a few rabbit holes, such as watching old Laurel and Hardy movies on YouTube and borrowing a friend’s DVD set of “Freaks and Geeks.” Other biographical favorites: “Born Standing Up: A Comic’s Life” by Steve Martin, “Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living” by Nick Offerman, “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah and “I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend” by Martin Short. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!