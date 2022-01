After 36 years at KSDK (Channel 5), Mike Bush is the longest-serving TV news anchor in St. Louis. And though his home is up for sale, he's not moving far. “I really enjoy my job and hope to continue doing it for however long they’ll let me,” he tells our Jane Henderson as part of our "As Seen on TV" series. Learn how he got started in broadcasting, how he made the switch from sports to news, and how he's still working to make a difference.