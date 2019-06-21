Description: Anders is a CPA and advisory firm providing tax, audit, litigation, technology and consulting services to individuals, companies and organizations. We free our clients to do more in their professional and personal lives with a combination of traditional and consultative services. Our industry specialties include health care, real estate, construction, manufacturing and distribution, sports, arts and entertainment, and family wealth and estate planning. We also have an affiliate company, Claris Advisors, which helps clients build successful long-term investment strategies.
Sector: Accounting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1965
Employees: 200
Interesting Facts: Attracting and retaining top talent is a large focus at the firm, so we offer opportunities at every level to succeed through technical and leadership training and community involvement. From associates to principals, employees are encouraged to use Practice Development dollars to take a prospect to lunch, attend events and join organizations to build relationships and be a part of the firm’s business development efforts. To ensure that everyone’s voice is heard, firm leaders meet with the Anders Young Professionals Group monthly to discuss innovative ideas to create a great firm now, and sustain Anders as a firm of the future. Three annual firm meetings celebrate staff accomplishments. From excellent client service spotlights and new business wins to new board positions and wedding announcements, staff are recognized for various personal and professional accomplishments. The Managing Partner and other firm leaders also share the “state of the firm”, promoting transparency and inclusiveness.
Website: anderscpa.com