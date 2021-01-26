Q: The Cardinals don't see Andrew Benitendi as an upgrade over the likes of Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill? That is absurd.
A: The Cardinals have suggested that an outfielder who has a slash line from the past three years of .273/.353/.437 and a .791 OPS or 109 OPS-plus is not the guarantee they're looking for in a trade. Obviously, Benintendi's past production and OPS-plus in recent years -- while sliding -- has been higher than the outfielders the Cardinals have had. Look, you're not going to like their answer. I get that. That doesn't change that it's the Cardinals answer: They're trying to spot the trends and look for the given upgrade. Again and again they have argued that they expect better from O'Neill, they expect better offensively from Bader, and so on and so on and in this case they see another bat that would be added to the mix for competition, not a surefire answer.