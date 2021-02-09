 Skip to main content
Andrew Knizner
Andrew Knizner

Q: Over-under of 45 on Andrew Knizner starting 45 games for the Cardinals next season? What say you?

A: I'd go under. Knizner started four games last season. A one-legged version of Matt Wieters started 12. I think if the Cardinals were planning a legitimate timeshare, we would have seen more of Knizner last season, and we would not have heard Mozeliak say this offseason that if Molina left the Cardinals would have to add a catcher from outside. There seems to be a cooling effect going on with Knizner. I don't think Molina came back to sit.

 

