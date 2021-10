When 7 p.m. Oct. 15 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Fans of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness are getting a deeper understanding of McMahon on his “Three Pianos Tour.” His upcoming “Three Pianos: A Memoir,” out Oct. 26, looks at the challenges and triumphs of his life and career. By Kevin C. Johnson