Q: Why did the Cardinals allow Andrew Miller's contract to vest, but refuse to re-sign Kolton Wong?
A: Well, the Cardinals could have suddenly stopped using Andrew Miller or tried to lure him onto the injured list, but that would have invited a grievance from one of the more influential and outspoken members of the players' union. And the Cardinals might have lost that grievance and had a disgruntled player who has at every turn been an asset to any team and clubhouse he's been in. So, the choice was to play fast and loose with the competitive aspect of the game and face loud, skewering criticism for not using a reliever who has experience holding leads. And thus, use meant his contract vested.
With Wong, the Cardinals had the choice on the option. It was not tied to the field.