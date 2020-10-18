ANDREW MILLER

His bottom line was fine: 1-1, 2.77 ERA, two holds and four saves. Left-handed batters went 3-for-19 against him and produced a paltry .431 OPS. Miller struck out 15 batters in 13 innings. But he also walked five batters, hit three others and threw two wild pitches. He drove fans crazy working from behind in the count, yet for the most part he got by. Opponents went 1-for-23 against him in September, but two of the four batters he faced in the playoffs reached base.
GRADE: B-plus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!