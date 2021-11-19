When 7 p.m. Nov. 23 • Where Clayton High School Auditorium, 1 Mark Twain Circle, Clayton • How much $28 • More info left-bank.com
Talk show host and TV producer Andy Cohen returns to his alma mater with a new bestseller, “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love.” Lines of affirmation and inspiration come from celebrities such as Dolly Parton and Beyoncé and even Cohen’s mom. Fans can see him in person or online, but either way, they must buy a book through Left Bank Books for access. By Jane Henderson