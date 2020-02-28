Angel B.
Angel B.

Angel is one of the most selfless and hard working people I have ever met. She went to school for nursing while working full time and also raising six children. She currently works for Mercy virtual care, and loves her co-workers and her patients. Her newest adventure started in 2018 when she started her own business selling custom crafts and tumblers. I am very thankful to have her in my life, and hope others can be inspired by her story.

