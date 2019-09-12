When Friday through Oct. 6, various performance times; in repertory with "Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches" • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $20-$97.50 • More info 314-968-4925; repstl.org
The Rep presents the second half of Tony Kushner's epic, Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in the 1980s. The first-rate cast includes Barrett Foa and Meredith Baxter, directed by Tony Speciale. See the play in its entirety Sunday, Sept. 18, 21, 28 and 29 and Oct. 5 and 6, with performances of “Part One: Millennium Approaches” at 1 p.m. and “Part Two: Perestroika” at 7 p.m. By Calvin Wilson