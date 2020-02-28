Being a hospice nurse is a special honor and privilege allowing one to love those who are on an important journey. This nurse has been a true performer since the day she joined St. Luke's Hospice several years ago. Quickly adapting, she showed persistent dedication in her role and very soon thereafter began to go over and beyond when the demand presented itself-covering extra on call shifts, working additional days, doing more patient visits when she already had a full load - whatever it took on any given day, she did it with love. To this nurse, love is clearly a verb! Her patients would say they are truly blessed by her consistent care and compassion - she can't help but become like an angel to them. She would agree that to be a hospice nurse is a great blessing!
Angie exemplifies excellence in nursing because everything she does is done in love and done very well indeed.