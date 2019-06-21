Description: Anheuser-Busch Employees' Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering a wide variety of financial products and convenience services to its members. The credit union is a recognized leader in the development of interstate delivery of financial services. The credit union, and its American Eagle Credit Union and Purina Credit Union divisions, has 30 locations nationwide including 13 in the St. Louis metropolitan area. ABECU promises to be our members' trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.
Sector: Credit union
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1939
Employees: 404
Local Community Support: The Credit Union’s commitment to the local community is apparent at all levels of the organization. The Credit Union held a Service Day at which employee volunteers (staff and management) provided over 900 service hours at 20 different organizations across our community. The shared impact of this initiative was welcomed by those we helped in the St. Louis Metro area as well as promoted positive team work among our employees. In the continued spirit of “people helping people”, the Credit Union has a managed Employee Volunteer Program that encourages employees to give back to the community all year round. Last year, employees proudly donated 835 volunteer hours under the Program. In addition, the Credit Union provides free financial education and empowerment opportunities to schools, non-profits organizations and the public at large. And through its Foundation affiliation, grants have been awarded to several local schools and non-profit organizations in the St. Louis community.
Purpose: To be our members' trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.
Company Values: Serve with Excellence:By providing remarkable service, we will deepen out relationships with Members.,Value Diversity:Through teamwork and respect, recognize individual differences as strengths. Together is better.,Take Ownership:Be accountable through our choices, actions and performance, while embracing change.,Act with Integrity:Transparent, honest and ethical in all we do. Do the right thing.
Website: abecu.org