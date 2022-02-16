Animals on parade

Soulard goes to the dogs (and other creatures) this weekend when the Purina Pet Parade and Tito's Wiener Dog Derby return as part of the neighborhood's annual Mardi Gras festivities. Both events were virtual last year, so pets and their people are ready to paw-ty in person once again.
And "Mean Girls," the stage adaptation of Tina Fey's smart, funny 2004 teen movie, opened last night at the Fox. Theater critic Calvin Wilson says the show is a crowd pleaser, but it mostly tacks musical numbers onto an existing story, rather than reimagining the story as a musical.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor