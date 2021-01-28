 Skip to main content
Annalee Newitz: ‘Four Lost Cities’
Annalee Newitz: 'Four Lost Cities'

When 7 p.m. Feb. 4 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

Ancient cities such as Cahokia had complex cultures and weren’t always rigidly hierarchical, writes Annalee Newitz in “Four Lost Cities.” The science journalist and novelist, who uses they/them pronouns, visited Cahokia Mounds and worked with archaeologists on site to learn more about the once-thriving civilization. They also examine Çatalhöyük, a Neolithic city in present-day Turkey; the Roman city of Pompeii; and Angkor, the capital of the medieval Khmer empire in Cambodia. By Jane Henderson

