Annalee Newitz: ‘Four Lost Cities’

When 7 p.m. Feb. 4 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
Ancient cities such as Cahokia had complex cultures and weren’t always rigidly hierarchical, writes Annalee Newitz in “Four Lost Cities.” The science journalist and novelist, who uses they/them pronouns, visited Cahokia Mounds and worked with archaeologists on site to learn more about the once-thriving civilization. They also examine Çatalhöyük, a Neolithic city in present-day Turkey; the Roman city of Pompeii; and Angkor, the capital of the medieval Khmer empire in Cambodia. By Jane Henderson