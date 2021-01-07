 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape opening
0 comments

Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape opening

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Nature Playscape under construction in Forest Park

A raised wooden walkway is part of the Nature Playscape under construction in Forest Park on Oct. 22, 2020. 

When Late spring • Where Forest Park, near the World’s Fair Pavilion • How much Free • More info forestparkforever.org/playscape

In July 2019, when workers broke ground on a giant nature playscape in Forest Park, officials were careful to say that the attraction would open sometime in 2020. They didn’t want to be more specific, knowing that weather or other delays would dictate the project’s fate. When the pandemic made a fall 2020 opening unlikely, they announced that late spring 2021 would be the magical time. Flowers will be in full bloom, and water will cascade throughout the $4.5 million landscape, divided into nine ecologically diverse areas. Granted, the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, as it is formally known, may still have pandemic preventatives in place such as signage encouraging distance or extra hand-washing stations. But it will serve as an attractive escape for kids and adults alike. VSH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports