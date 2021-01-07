Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape opening

When Late spring • Where Forest Park, near the World’s Fair Pavilion • How much Free • More info forestparkforever.org/playscape
In July 2019, when workers broke ground on a giant nature playscape in Forest Park, officials were careful to say that the attraction would open sometime in 2020. They didn’t want to be more specific, knowing that weather or other delays would dictate the project’s fate. When the pandemic made a fall 2020 opening unlikely, they announced that late spring 2021 would be the magical time. Flowers will be in full bloom, and water will cascade throughout the $4.5 million landscape, divided into nine ecologically diverse areas. Granted, the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, as it is formally known, may still have pandemic preventatives in place such as signage encouraging distance or extra hand-washing stations. But it will serve as an attractive escape for kids and adults alike. VSH