When 7 p.m. Dec. 10 • Where Registration required for access • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Listen to famed photographer Annie Leibovitz talk about her new book, “Wonderland,” which focuses on decades of fashion shoots with both models (such as Kate Moss) and power figures (Serena Williams, Nancy Pelosi). The virtual event is free, allowing a window into a glitzy world without leaving your home. By Jane Henderson