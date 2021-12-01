Another chance at love

Clayton Echard of Lake Saint Louis didn't get a rose last week on "The Bachelorette," but he will get another shot at made-for-TV romance. He will be the one doling out roses when he stars next season in "The Bachelor," starting Jan. 3 on ABC. Echard, 28, grew up in Eureka and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks but was cut from the team before the season. Camera crews were spotted in Eureka this fall, causing some to speculate that "The Bachelor" was being filmed.