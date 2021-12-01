Another chance at love

Clayton Echard of Lake Saint Louis didn't get a rose last week on "The Bachelorette," but he will get another shot at made-for-TV romance. He will be the one doling out roses when he stars next season in "The Bachelor," starting Jan. 3 on ABC. Echard, 28, grew up in Eureka and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks but was cut from the team before the season. Camera crews were spotted in Eureka this fall, causing some to speculate that "The Bachelor" was being filmed.
And a TikTok video of Nelly is going viral after a meeting with a young fan. The St. Louis rapper gave his jacket to a 12-year-old girl who waited in an arena parking lot to see him after a concert last week in Kentucky. “I can never get her to wear a coat to school, but she wore (Nelly’s coat) to school on Monday," the girl's mom said. "She was not taking it off."
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor