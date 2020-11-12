ANOTHER TOUGH LOSS FOR JADEN SCHWARTZ

QUESTION: How is Jaden Schwartz holding up after his father's sudden passing? He has been through a lot with his family.
JT: Obviously a tough time. I think his dad was only 59. Armstrong said on NHL Network that Brayden Schenn has headed to Saskatoon to be with Jaden and the family. Other Blues are heading there as well, although COVID makes travel difficult, especially across international borders. Apparently, Alexander Steen helped arrange transportation home for Schwartz's brother, who has been playing in Germany.
(Read about the tribute to Schwartz's late sister, Mandi Schwartz, who died of leukemia.)
