 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANOTHER TOUGH LOSS FOR JADEN SCHWARTZ
0 comments

ANOTHER TOUGH LOSS FOR JADEN SCHWARTZ

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Blues take on Predators

Blues' Jaden Schwartz and Nashville's Yannick Weber dive to gain control of the puck. (Post-Dispatch photo by Lexi Browning)

QUESTION: How is Jaden Schwartz holding up after his father's sudden passing? He has been through a lot with his family.

 JT:  Obviously a tough time. I think his dad was only 59. Armstrong said on NHL Network that Brayden Schenn has headed to Saskatoon to be with Jaden and the family. Other Blues are heading there as well, although COVID makes travel difficult, especially across international borders. Apparently, Alexander Steen helped arrange transportation home for Schwartz's brother, who has been playing in Germany.

(Read about the tribute to Schwartz's late sister, Mandi Schwartz, who died of leukemia.) 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports