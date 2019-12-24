Another year, another flood

Old Man River did it again.
Heavy snowmelt from the upper Midwest and steady spring downpours pushed the Mississippi River on June 8 at St. Louis within four feet of the Great Flood of 1993. The June crest, 15.9 feet over flood stage downtown, holds second place in the books. Crests in Grafton, Alton and Chester in Illinois and Hannibal, Louisiana, Clarksville and Winfield, Missouri, also were second only to 1993.
This year’s flood caused far less anguish than did 1993, primarily because thousands of flooded homes were bought and demolished by government after the Great Flood. But there still many small-boat evacuations, swamped roads and river town sandbag rituals.
“Again and again and again,” said veteran floodfighter Jo Anne Smiley, mayor of Clarksville, where the crest was seven inches short of the record. As they have so often before, prison inmates and volunteers helped save the quaint but vulnerable downtown.
Along the River Des Peres in St. Louis, the city dispensed with volunteerism and used cranes to install heavy sand containers on low spots of the levees.
“You just worry every day. You pray it will work,” said Dianne Chouinard at her River City Boulevard home. The swollen urban tributary chased her family in 1993 but spared them this time.
The floods and relentless rain were particularly bad for Midwestern farmers. St. Louis recorded more than 5.5 inches in March, then again in April and May, prime planting season. Some fields stayed soggy through the fall.
As global temperatures rise, so has the incidence of Mississippi flooding. Five of the top 10 floods at St. Louis occurred after summer 1993. St. Louis established its flood stage during the Civil War.
Some good news: Clarksville finally won a grant to design a movable floodwall system. And Grafton, when its roads dried, belatedly opened a sky lift to its high bluff — the better to view the next big one.