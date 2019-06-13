IPHF on Twitter
Ansel Adams, A Son's Perspective: A Lunch with Michael Adams June 14th, 12-1:30pm @IPHF Ansel Adams is an Inductee to IPHF. Come and enjoy a presentation by his son on his father's work and see some of Ansel's work from the IPHF Collections. More at https://t.co/JXJ8jHLxz5
When Noon-1:30 p.m. Friday • Where International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum, 3415 Olive Street • How much $20 for IPHF members, $25 for visitors (lunch and parking included) • More info iphf.org
Michael Adams honors the life and groundbreaking photography of his father with a special presentation, "Ansel Adams, A Son's Perspective." Ansel Adams was an International Photography Hall of Fame inductee, and pieces of his work will be displayed at the special lunch lecture. Michael Adams, who is a doctor and has served as an Air Force fighter pilot, is chairman of the board for the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Valley, Calif. By Hanna Holthaus