When 8 p.m. May 1 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25 • More info ticketmaster.com

The Pageant’s “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues this weekend with Anthology: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. The act features Danny Liston, Dickie Steltenpohl, David G. Kalz, Matt Rowland, Tom Denman, Rob Lee and Mark Kersten. Tickets must be purchased in groups of two or four. By Kevin C. Johnson