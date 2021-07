When 8 p.m. July 8 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $250 and up • More info urbansproutsconcert.org

Dynamic soul singer Anthony Hamilton returns to St. Louis for a special cause. He’ll headline a benefit concert for Urban Sprouts Child Development Center at the Sheldon Concert Hall. The intimate, socially distanced evening includes a private dinner, concert and meet-and-greet with Hamilton. By Kevin C. Johnson